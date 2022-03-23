Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would harm Europe, not US

(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that Europe would be hit hard in the event of a Russian oil embargo, affecting the continent’s energy balance but not the United States.

Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round of sanctions against Russia in an effort to punish Moscow for the events in Ukraine.

“Such an embargo would seriously affect the global oil market, it would greatly impact the energy balance on the European continent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Diplomats have said that a Russian chemical weapons attack on Ukraine, or a heavy bombing of its capital Kiev, could be a trigger for an energy embargo. Russia says it targets military, not civilian, infrastructure.

Russia itself has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could lead to it closing a pipeline to Europe. For now, the 27-nation EU, which depends on Russia for 40% of its gas, with Germany among the most dependent on the bloc’s major economies, is divided over how to deal with the energy issue.

“Americans would stay as they are and feel much better than Europeans (in the case of an oil embargo). That would be difficult for Europeans — such a decision would affect everyone,” Peskov said.