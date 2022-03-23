Macron, Putin and Zelensky talk on the phone

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again today with the leaders of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the EFE news agency reported. As in previous conversations, the conversation was over the phone and about the war between the two Eastern European countries.

“At the moment, there is no agreement, but the president (Macron) is convinced of the need to continue these efforts (negotiators). There is no other solution than a ceasefire and negotiations in good faith on the part of Russia. Ukraine,” the French government said in a brief press release, according to EFE.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready to discuss a way out of the conflict with Putin. The Ukrainian president said he hoped the Russian leader would agree to negotiate directly with him, including issues related to Crimea (annexed in 2014) and Donbass (a separatist region recognized only by Moscow), but with “security guarantees”.

“The pair continued the substantive exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine, including on the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives,” said a statement carried by the Russian government, according to Interfax news agency, about the conversation between Macron and Putin.

The last time Macron and Putin had spoken was on Wednesday (16) of last week, when the Kremlin chief said that Ukrainian forces were guilty of “various war crimes” and that the troops russians are doing “everything possible” to prevent civilian deaths in the neighboring country.

On Thursday, Macron spoke with Zelensky as they discussed French support for Ukrainians and peace talks with the Russian government.

27 days of war

The war between Russia and Ukraine reached its 27th day today with new bombings against the port city of Mariupol, which has suffered from shortages of water, food and electricity since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Mariupol is considered a strategic city for Russia as it would create a land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk – which are supported by the Moscow government.

In an interview with a US broadcaster, a Ukrainian lawmaker accused Russia of trying to starve people in Mariupol. In the city of 450,000, only 20,000 managed to escape after opening humanitarian corridors.