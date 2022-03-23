Mariupol: 4 reasons that explain the importance of the Ukrainian city for Putin

Frank Gardner

BBC Security Correspondent

22 March 2022

Mariupol became the most heavily bombed and war-affected city in Ukraine — having suffered the brunt of prolonged Russian attacks. It is central to Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. But why?

There are four main reasons why taking this port city would be a strategic victory for Russia — and a major blow for Ukraine.

1. Secure a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas

Geographically, the city of Mariupol occupies only a small area on the map, but it is now stubbornly in the way of Russian forces that have left the Crimean peninsula.

They are advancing northeast to try to join fellow Ukrainian separatists and allies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

General Richard Barrons — former commander of the UK Armed Forces — says capturing Mariupol is vital to Russia’s war effort.

“When the Russians feel they have successfully completed this battle, they will have completed a land bridge from Russia to Crimea and will see this as a major strategic success.”

If Mariupol were captured, Russia would also end up with total control of more than 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast — disrupting its maritime trade and isolating the country even further from the world.

By resisting advancing Russian forces for the past three weeks, the Ukrainians have managed to harass large numbers of Russian troops.

But this failure by Russia to secure a quick capture of the city led Russian commanders to resort to a 21st century version of medieval siege tactics.

They attacked Mariupol with artillery, rockets and missiles — damaging or destroying more than 90% of the city.

They also cut off access to electricity, heating, clean water, food and medical supplies — creating a man-made humanitarian catastrophe that Moscow now blames on Ukraine for refusing to surrender until 5 am on Monday. 03), term given by the Russians.

A Ukrainian lawmaker accused Russia of “trying to starve Mariupol to make it surrender”

Ukraine has promised to defend the city to the last soldier. It may well come to that.

Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the center and, in the absence of any sort of viable peace agreement, Russia is now likely to intensify its bombardment — drawing little or no distinction between its armed defenders and the beleaguered civilian population, which numbers more than 200 thousand people.

If, or when, Russia takes full control of Mariupol, that will free up about 6,000 of its troops — organized into 1,000-battalion tactical groups — to reinforce other Russian fronts around Ukraine.

There are several possibilities of where they can be redistributed:

– in the northeast, to join the battle to encircle and destroy Ukraine’s regular armed forces fighting pro-Kremlin separatists in the Donbas region;

– to the west, to advance towards Odessa, which would be Ukraine’s last remaining major exit to the Black Sea;

– northwest, towards the city of Dnipro.

2. Ukraine’s economy bottleneck

Mariupol has long been a strategically important port on the Sea of ​​Azov, part of the Black Sea.

With its deep berths, it is the largest port in the Sea of ​​Azov region and is home to an important steel mill. In normal times, Mariupol is a major export hub for steel, coal and corn from Ukraine to customers in the Middle East and beyond.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian concrete defenses on a beach near the port of Mariupol on February 17

For eight years since Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, the city has been uncomfortably squeezed between Russian forces on that peninsula and pro-Kremlin separatists in the self-declared breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Losing Mariupol would be a huge blow to what is left of Ukraine’s economy.

3. Advertising opportunity

Mariupol is home to a Ukrainian militia unit called the Azov Battalion, named after the Sea of ​​Azov, which links Mariupol to the rest of the Black Sea. The Azov Battalion contains right-wing extremists, including neo-Nazis.

Although it only accounts for a tiny fraction of Ukraine’s fighting forces, this has been a useful propaganda tool for Moscow, offering a pretext to tell Russia’s population that young people sent to fight in Ukraine are there to rid their neighbor of neo-Nazis. .

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Azov Battalion training camp at an old resort near Mariupol, February 2019

If Russia manages to capture a significant number of Azov Battalion fighters alive, they are likely to be featured in Russian state-controlled media as part of the ongoing information war to discredit Ukraine and its government.

4. Great moral boost

If Russia’s capture of Mariupol takes place, it will be psychologically significant for both sides in this war.

A Russian victory at Mariupol would allow the Kremlin to show its population — through state-controlled media — that Russia was achieving its goals and making progress.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom this war appears to be personal, there is historical significance in all of this. He sees the Black Sea coast of Ukraine as belonging to something called Novorossiya (New Russia) — Russian lands dating back to the 18th century empire.

Putin wants to revive that concept, “rescuing Russians from the tyranny of a pro-Western government in Kiev”, as he sees it. Mariupol is currently on his way to achieving this goal.

But for Ukrainians, the loss of Mariupol would be a huge blow — not just militarily and economically — but also to the minds of the men and women fighting on the ground, defending their country.

Mariupol would be the first major city to fall into Russian hands after Kherson, a far less strategically important city that was barely defended.

There is another moral aspect here, which concerns deterrence.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Graves are dug by the side of a road in Mariupol on March 20

Mariupol put up fierce resistance—but look at the cost. The city is decimated, it lies largely in ruins. It will go down in history next to Grozny and Aleppo, places that Russia bombed until they succumbed, being reduced to rubble.

The message for other Ukrainian cities is harsh — if you choose to resist as Mariupol did, you can expect the same fate.

“The Russians couldn’t get into Mariupol,” says General Richard Barrons, “they couldn’t get in with their tanks, so they turned it to rubble. And that’s what we should expect to see anywhere else that really matters to them.”