Mask flexibility: “The population needs to be well oriented” – Revista Galileu

In São Paulo, Governor João Dória has already adopted the flexibility of the use of masks in all environments, with the exception of public transport (Photo: Unsplash)

The moments of the Covid-19 pandemic have not been exactly the same, nor have they occurred at the same time, in all countries, states and cities in the last two years. While some experienced an increase in cases of infection by the coronavirus, others discussed the easing of protection measures. At the beginning of 2022, the scenario is the same, but with a character common to most: the removal of masks.

In England, for example, protective items in public places were no longer mandatory since January and they are now evaluating how to live with the disease without so many restrictions. In Brazil, until the end of March, at least 10 states, in addition to the Federal District, are discussing whether masks still need to be used outdoors, indoors, or both.

According to Emy Akiyama Gouveia, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital Infection Control Service at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in Morumbi, São Paulo, although the current moment of the pandemic allows for the discussion of flexibility, it is not possible to make generalizations. “The release of masks outdoors, for example, is relative. Some outdoor situations are crowded, such as schoolyards, with children eating and talking very close together. You have to be careful with flexibilities,” she explains.

Check out more details about the factors that should guide the release, or not, of the use of masks against covid-19, in the interview with the specialist:

From an epidemiological point of view, are we at the moment to make care more flexible, such as the release of the use of masks?

Yes, there is a possibility that we can start to relax some measures. The release of outdoor masks, for example, is relative. Some outdoor situations are crowded, such as schoolyards, with children eating and talking very close together. Care must be taken with flexibility.

the CDC itself [sigla para Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agência de controle de doenças nos Estados Unidos] brings the recommendation that, until high school, regardless of vaccination and community circulation, school staff and students continue to wear masks, in internal and external areas.

Another example is a study recently published by the CDC, which provides an epidemiological analysis of what happened in October 2021. Although it was a scenario with a lot of vaccinated people, they did an analysis in different schools: in one, with everyone wearing a mask, in the areas internal and external; another, total flexibility; and a third with half flexibility, with the release of use only in free areas. The highest number of transmission was identified in schools with greater flexibility.

Can we think about making the use of masks more flexible in which scenarios?

There is, yes, the chance to be flexible in some situations, although not in others. It is important for the population to assess the risk. Closed and poorly ventilated spaces or an outdoor space, but very crowded, are situations that need masks.

Another question that can be asked is: what is the main moment of risk? It is when the person is without a mask, close to another, at a distance of less than 1.5 meters. And when does that happen? At mealtime, when going to the cafeteria, restaurant.

For some groups, it is even important that the mask is maintained, such as:

– Individuals without complete vaccination;

– People who live or have social contact with those who are not fully vaccinated;

– Individuals with immunosuppression, regardless of vaccination;

– People who live or have social contact with those diagnosed with immunosuppression, regardless of vaccination;

– Individuals with more than one risk group factor, regardless of vaccination;

– People with any symptoms compatible with covid-19, regardless of vaccination.

So it is possible to make it flexible according to the disease numbers, and it is really difficult to use it for so long, but the population needs to be well oriented.

The numbers that the states have taken into account to release these measures were the transmission rate, the rate of people hospitalized and the percentage of the population over 18 years of age vaccinated. Is there another factor that needs to be evaluated?

There is another indicator that some governments also use, which is the calculation of people who have already come into contact with the virus, in addition to the death rate. It is a combination of factors that must be observed.

Does dividing the decision to use masks in open and closed environments make sense? Is the risk of transmission really lower outdoors than indoors?

Yes, it’s very different. But if the person is outdoors in a crowd, this is different from being outdoors alone, in a park, walking the dog. Poorly ventilated and restricted spaces have a higher risk of contamination. If there is no distance between people, one asymptomatic and the other healthy, them talking, even outdoors or indoors, there is a risk. Outdoors there is wind, with a greater dispersion, so the risk is lower. However, the use of air conditioning, depending on the type of circulation it promotes, whether it captures the external air and whether it is filtered or renewed, is favorable for protection. So, you don’t have to be afraid of air-conditioned places, as long as this equipment undergoes proper maintenance.

Should the low immunization rate of children against covid-19 hold back the use of masks for longer? Data from the technical note released by Fiocruz on March 16 indicate that, from 5 to 11 years old, 39.3% of children received the first dose and 4.7% have both doses.

We know that many schools are reopening, and that the severity of covid-19 in this audience is less. But they have close contact with adults, and families may have people with comorbidities or elderly people. So, from the point of view of infectious disease specialists, the use of masks in this population is important, precisely because the second dose for children started a short time ago. Those under 4 years old, for example, haven’t even started to receive it yet.

And the variants? Can they prevent further easing?

We have to observe, monitor the emergence of variants, do sequencing and analyze. We always have to be on the lookout, because we don’t know yet what’s going to happen. The omicron, for example, surprised everyone.

What can we perhaps expect from the third year of the pandemic?

There are some prediction lines. One of them indicates that Covid-19 will remain endemic, that every year, maybe less, we will have to receive vaccine boosters, but we will live with the virus forever. That’s one.

Other lines say that there will come a time when the coronavirus will infect large numbers of people and the virus will somehow adapt and then suddenly disappear. There is that line bet too.

What I think is that we have to try to learn from the past. Learn from what happened to H1N1 during World War I. Some epidemiologists, at the beginning of the pandemic, had already predicted that it would not last 14 days, but rather two or three years. That’s why we need to learn from the past, even if much is uncertain. They are mutable viruses, which surprise us. See in November 2021, we thought everything would be better and the omicron appeared.