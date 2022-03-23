meet the plane from which the Russian president commands the war

The Ilyushin-96-300PU, Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane, stands out for its interior adorned with gold and precious stones, as well as armor to withstand a nuclear explosion. (Photo: Getty Images)

Called the Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, Russia’s presidential aircraft has drawn attention and aroused curiosity amid the war with Ukraine.

Among the details of Vladimir Putin’s plane are a number of very peculiar features, ranging from its interior adorned with gold and precious stones to a structure with enough shielding to withstand the radiation of a nuclear explosion.

Named “Putin Force One”, a play on the US presidential plane, “Air Force One”, it has equipment that can obstruct communications and confuse enemy weapons, using anti-missile laser systems.

The plane was designed to serve as a mobile command post, from where it would be possible to start a nuclear war, according to the website Aerotime Hub, which specializes in aviation.

Putin’s aircraft contains a gym, a bedroom with a king-size bed, a 10-square-meter office and a nine-seat conference room.

And it also has a kitchen, however, the pre-made meals are only heated by the flight attendants, which has already earned Putin complaints, due to the little variety of dish options.

Russian presidential jet Ilyushin IL-96-300. (Photo: AFP)

The Ilyushin II-96 was designed in the mid-1980s, first flown in 1988 and was first introduced on a commercial route by Russian giant Aeroflot in December 1992, according to Newsweek magazine. The commercial version of the presidential plane entered service the following year.

Putin is not the first Russian president to fly the Ilyushin II-96-300PU, which has been carrying Russian leaders since 1996 with Boris Yeltsin. In total, five modified II-96s were used as presidential planes, according to the magazine.

Keep reading

A second Ilyushin II-96-300PU was introduced in 2005, before then-President Dmitry Medvedev announced in 2010 that he wanted to expand the fleet, and two more aircraft were delivered in 2012 and 2014. The last plane made its maiden flight last year.

The 2021 model of the aircraft is estimated to have cost between $70 million and $550 million, which equates to BRL 360 million to BRL 2.7 billion, according to the Aerotime Hub.

The five presidential planes make up a fleet of 65 aircraft and are tasked with transporting Russian government officials.

During presidential trips, two planes are used: one with Putin and the other with the rest of the entourage. The strategy serves as a security measure, according to the Daily Star.