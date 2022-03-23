Microsoft and Activision Blizzard: FTC requires additional documents for acquisition

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is conducting its investigation into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard through the Microsoft and, among other things, recently requested some additional documents companies, demonstrating how the procedure is progressing.

We have seen that the acquisition maneuver will be analyzed by the FTC, which is standard for a movement of this size, but some initial updates are starting to appear, in particular with this request for additional documents made by the commissioner. As reported by WCCFtech, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft received a request for additional information and documents while reviewing the transaction.

“The effect of the second request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Action until the 30th day after Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have complied with the request, unless this period is shortened by the FTC itself or any agreements between the parties.”

This can lead to a greater lengthening of the technical deadlines for the acquisition review and, therefore, also the conclusion of the maneuver itself, which has already promises to be quite extensive. Given that this is a nearly $70 billion acquisition by Microsoft, it is clear that US government agencies need to look into the matter with Caution.

We have also seen how the FTC has recently become stricter with the controls and requirements to carry out operations of this type, among other things with the previous case of the failure in the acquisition of ARM by Nvidia , which according to some could prove the difficulty of the operation of Microsoft, even if many analysts argue that the case is very different, as the latter, on the video game front, is far from a monopoly position.

We remind you that this is one of the biggest purchases in history, and it is more than normal to go through several phases until it is granted, which possibly should only happen next year.

