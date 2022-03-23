NASA celebrates historic milestone of 5,000 exoplanets discovered in 30 years – Revista Galileu

+



NASA celebrates historic discovery of exoplanet number 5,000 (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

It may be difficult to measure, but our galaxy and many others may contain hundreds of billions of planets across the Universe. 30 years ago, the journey led by NASA’s space telescopes highlighted the first exoplanet discovered. Today, there are already more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system computed, according to an article published by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

know more

On March 21, NASA’s planetary odometer identified 65 new exoplanets to be included in the space agency’s Exoplanet Archive. The archive records discoveries of planets outside our Solar System that appear in scientific papers and that have been confirmed using a variety of detection methods.

Nowadays, the most used way to discover new exoplanets is the “transit” method. A telescope with extremely sensitive light detectors can measure the variation in the brightness of a star when a planet passes in front of it, as in an eclipse. By detecting minute variations in brightness, astronomers are able to infer the translation period, the orbit radius, the composition of the atmosphere (if there is one) and the size of the planet.

Nowadays, the most used way to discover new exoplanets is the “transit” method (Photo: Tyler Van der Hoeven/ Unsplash)

The more than 5,000 planets found so far range from small, rocky ones like Earth to gas giants like Jupiter. There are also super-Earths, which are possible rocky worlds much larger than Earth, and mini-Neptunes, similar but smaller versions of the Solar System’s eighth planet. There are also planets orbiting two stars at once, and planets orbiting the collapsed remains of dead stars.

know more

Soon, powerful telescopes with highly sensitive instruments — such as the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope — will be able to capture light from exoplanet atmospheres. This means that it will be possible to read which gases are present, and potentially identify telltale signs of habitable conditions.

Alexander Wolszczan, the scientist who revealed the first planets outside the Solar System and now a professor at Penn State University, says we are opening an era of discovery that will go beyond simply adding new planets to the list. “In my opinion, it is inevitable that we will find some kind of life somewhere – probably some primitive kind,” Wolszczan said in a statement. “The close connection between the chemistry of life on Earth and the chemistry found throughout the Universe, as well as the detection of organic molecules, suggests that the detection of life itself is only a matter of time.”