New season surprises with Doctor Strange skin and the end of constructions

Chapter 3 season 2 did the unthinkable!

Fortnite is always introducing new mechanics to innovate its gameplay. But in the season 2 of Chapter 3which debuted last Sunday (20), the game went the opposite way — it completely removed the building ability from all its players.

no construction season

christened of Resistance, the new season challenges players to focus on direct combat. For a limited time, it will no longer be possible to build forts and barriers in the game, which has gained popularity especially for this mechanic.

In its place, the developers brought some new features. In addition to a new item that summons a small barricadeplayers have new mobility options: Sprint and climbing. At any time, it will be possible to activate an extra run that increases the speed even more for a few seconds and the edges of the stage can now be climbed.

Another addition is a permanent shield, the overcoat, which recharges after some time without taking damage. The idea is to introduce new ways to prolong your stay in matches, now that building is no longer an option.

What’s in the Battle Pass?

Finally, as usual, the new season arrives with a Battle Pass unprecedented. The highlight is for new characters with armor similar to the Foundation (Dwayne Johnson) and skins of two Marvel characters — the Doctor Strange it’s the thiefenemy of Miles Morales.

To acquire Doctor Strange, players will first need to earn all other Battle Pass items, which should take a few weeks. The Thief, on the other hand, is the secret costume this season and can only be acquired through missions that will be available at the end of April.

So, what do you think of the news? Excited to get the new Marvel skins? Don’t forget to comment!

