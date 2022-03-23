Number of deaths from Covid in the world is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, says WHO – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported this Wednesday (23) that the planet recorded a 23% drop in the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the last week, with 32,959 notifications, the lowest number since the end of March 2019. 2020

In the last two years, in which the disease caused by the new coronavirus became a pandemic, only in the third week of May 2020 the death mark had been less than 33 thousand.

In the Americas, the death toll dropped by 42% last week to 8,800, while in Europe, Africa and South Asia, the drop was nearly 20% (about 14,000 in the three regions).

In the Middle East there was a retraction of 38% (1,000 deaths) and only in East Asia there was an increase of 5%, reaching almost 7,000 victims.

The countries that recorded the most deaths from March 14 to 20, with 3,600, were Russia and the United States, followed by Brazil, which closed with 2,200.





Increase in the number of cases

In contrast to the drop in the number of serious cases and deaths, positives for Covid-19 rose for the second week in a row, with 12.3 million, which represents 7% more than in the previous seven days.

The WHO itself, however, admits that the amount may be much higher on the planet, as many countries have greatly reduced the performance of detection tests, given the proliferation of mild and asymptomatic cases.





In East Asia and the Pacific, where there is a wave of propagation of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, there was a 21% increase in positives last week, exceeding 2 million.

In Europe, there were 5.2 million cases, practically the same amount as in the previous month.

The rest of the regions together surpassed only one million cases, with drops of 17% in the Americas, 23% in South Asia, 41% in the Middle East and 30% in Africa.

South Korea is again the country with the most confirmed cases (2.8 million), followed by Vietnam (1.8 million), Germany (1.5 million), France (582,000) and Australia (513,000). In the latter, the high recorded was 161%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 470 million people have been positive for Covid-19, with more than 6 million deaths.