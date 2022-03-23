One UI 4.1 arrives for more Samsung phones; see which

Featuring an extensive array of new features, One UI 4.1 made its debut alongside the Galaxy S22 family. The novelty, which has already been received by other older Samsung models, is now being released internationally for other South Korean lines.

The new devices contemplated include top-of-the-line phones from previous generations and also mid-range models, such as the Galaxy A 52 5G. See the list below, according to information from the XDA Developers website!

traditional models

Galaxy A52 5G

The new update for the Samsung operating system on the mobile has already been made available in Europe under the build number “A526BXXU1CVC4”. Soon the novelty should land in other regions, including Brazil.

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10

As the last major software update for the 2019 flagships, One UI 4.1 is already being released for the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10. The new version was initially spotted in Switzerland, with the following build numbers “N97xxXXU7HVC6” (Galaxy Note10) and “G97xFXXUEHVC6 / G977BXXUBHVC6” (Galaxy S10).

Galaxy S20

Coming first for the South Korean variant of the Galaxy S20, One UI 4.1 should not be long in making its international debut on other models in the lineup and renewing the features of the celebrated 2020 family.

folding models

Galaxy Z Fold2

Initially available in Switzerland and South Korea, Samsung’s foldable is already getting the update, which has the build numbers. “F916BXXU2GVC5” and “F916NKSU1FVC5”respectively, for each of the locations.

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Finally, Samsung’s family of “retro” foldables received the new version of the operating system. While the Galaxy Z Flip is already experiencing the update in Italy, under the build number “F700FXXU8GVC2”, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G already stars the novelty under the numbering “F707BXXU6GVC2” in Switzerland.

While the update does not arrive for Brazilian models, check out Samsung’s official calendar for the launch of the novelty by clicking here.