online services currently unavailable; accompany

[Atualização 23/03 às 13:45] PSN servers are now working normally. Players can now access services that were offline.

After PS4 and PS5 software update, PSN is experiencing stuttering. According to Sony’s website, gamers will encounter difficulties accessing games, social media and logging into the PlayStation Store. So far, there is no forecast for the return of functions.

Previously, the problem already impacted the system, making it difficult to recognize the PS Plus subscription and preventing PlayStation users from enjoying online games. No update has been released by the company on the cause of the incident.

PSN status right now

With the downfall of game servers and social networks on PSN, PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5 platforms have been affected. In this way, when launching games, applications or network resources, users of the service may encounter problems.

In the PS Store, it will not be possible to purchase products, downloads, search for items and redeem vouchers. So, be careful when performing any of the above actions so as not to cause future problems due to connection instability.

On the website where the PSN status is displayed, Sony has already committed to carrying out the necessary maintenance. The last update was at 09:28, meaning the problem should persist for the next few hours. Keep an eye on our website to find out when the situation will be back to normal!