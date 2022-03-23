Pentagon: Russia used hypersonic missiles in ‘at least one case’ in Ukraine

A spokesperson for the organization stressed that the Kremlin army may have ‘performance problems’ during the invasion of Ukraine.

ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP – 01/27/2022 Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said nuclear conflict could have “devastating consequences” for the world.



Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the US government had monitored “at least one case” in which Russian forces used hypersonic missiles against the US. Ukraine during the conflict in Eastern Europe. The target of the Kremlin offensive would have been “a fixed building” at “a relatively close range”. According to the government official, “it is difficult to know exactly what the justification was. [para o uso dos armamentos hipersônicos], but it could very well be linked to stocking issues and performance issues they are having with precision guided munitions.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that the Russia could use nuclear weapons if the government of Vladimir Putin considers that the existence of his country is threatened.