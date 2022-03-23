Petition in Switzerland calls for expulsion of alleged Putin lover

An online petition has been launched to ask Switzerland to expel Alina Kabaeva, one of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistresses, while the former Russian gymnast and actress has come under pressure from her friends to intercede for an end to the war in Russia. Ukraine.

The initiative was launched on the “Change.org” platform, as well as the call for Kabaeva to be stripped of all Olympic titles and medals “due to her complicity in supporting a war criminal, murderer and tyrant who voluntarily killed Ukrainian men and women.” innocents and children”.

In the petition calling for the Russian woman to be expelled from Switzerland, organizers describe Kabaeva as the “favorite wife of a dictator and war criminal who has been attacking Ukraine in recent weeks”.

The virtual petition was created on behalf of the citizens of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus and calls on the Swiss Confederation to “Connect Eva Braun with her Führer” – comparing Kabaeva to Adolf Hitler’s longtime companion and wife.

Former athlete and Russian MP Alina Kabaeva, in meeting with Putin Photo: Ansa / Ansa – Brazil

“For the first time in modern history, your country violated its neutrality, which it did not even do towards Nazi Germany in the 20th century, and adhered to sanctions against Putin. And now your favorite lover with your children is hiding within the borders of yours. state”, the text adds.

Kabaeva would have four children with Putin – two boys and two twin girls. However, the paternity of the Russian leader was never officially confirmed. The Olympic medalist, one of the greatest gymnasts in Russian history, would be hiding with the children in Switzerland.

In the second petition, which calls for the withdrawal of the Russian’s titles, the organizers emphasize that “she and other Putin supporters are no less guilty of terrorizing the innocent people of Ukraine”.

“An alleged mother who is okay with her spouse/lover murdering and bombing innocent people, including babies and children, is not an example of the Olympic ideal,” the statement said.

At the same time, friends of the former gymnast would be begging her to visit Putin in Russia and convince him to end the war, according to the international press.