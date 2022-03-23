PlayStation will “always” make narrative games, says PS Studios

PlayStation is popularly known for creating great franchises with a focus on narrative, such as God of War, The Last of Us and so many other names in the house. Apparently, this type of product will never cease to be the focus of the Japanese giant, which will “always” create games in this niche.

Who says this is Hermen Hulst, head of PS Studios, in a recent interview with GamesIndustry. The question arose shortly after Sony confirmed the purchase of Haven Studios last Monday (21), a developer that will launch a “modern multiplayer experience” for the company’s consoles.

Of course, we will always continue to make these single-player narrative-driven games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Horizon Forbidden West. We invest in live service games because that is incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build bigger worlds, it allows us to create really meaningful social connections between players.

Jade Raymond, the head of Haven Studios, was also interviewed by the vehicle. The former Google and Ubisoft expressed their enthusiasm for working under the tutelage of PlayStation.

PlayStation has its own unique secret sauce to come up with these amazing games. It’s not by chance that you see so many blockbusters [da Sony] with a score greater than 90.

