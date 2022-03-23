Prince William and Kate Middleton say goodbye to Belize

ÇThe time has come to say goodbye to Belize. After a visit to the paradisiacal place, inserted in a royal tour in the name of Elizabeth II, behold, Prince William and Kate Middleton are leaving the place.

The farewell moments were captured in images captured by photographers before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on the RAF Voyager Plane at Philip S.W Goldson International Airport.

On this eight-day tour, William and Kate will visit Jamaica and the Bahamas. It will end on March 26th.

See the images in the gallery.

Also Read: Kate Middleton’s Incredible Pink (and Sparkly) Gala Dress

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

O News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!