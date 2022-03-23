Publisher collects book that reveals Anne Frank’s alleged traitor – 03/22/2022 – World

The Dutch publisher that published a book that would reveal the alleged traitor of Anne Frank announced on Tuesday (22) that it will withdraw the work, under pressure from historians and experts who claim that the conclusion of the six-year investigations, led by a ex-FBI agent, is dubious.

The book “Who Betrayed Anne Frank”, published in January, had worldwide repercussions by pointing out a new hypothesis about the circumstances of Anne Frank’s arrest and deportation to a Nazi concentration camp, in which she died. According to Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan, the traitor to the Frank family would be the Jew Arnold van der Bergh.

The charges against the man, who died in 1950, were based on evidence such as an anonymous letter sent to Anne’s father, Otto Frank, after World War II.

After the book was published, Jewish groups of historians and independent researchers rejected the outcome found by Sullivan. In February, a collective that brings together Europe’s leading Jewish communities asked US publisher Harper Collins to suspend the English-language edition of the work, claiming the book tarnished Anne Frank’s memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors.

Also on Tuesday, a report by historians specializing in World War II and released in the Netherlands pointed out that the investigations published by Sullivan did not follow a professional standard.

“[A conclusão] is, without exception, very weak and sometimes based on an evidently misreading of the sources”, the team reported, adding that the work “has not been subjected to a critical evaluation”.

War in Ukraine The daily newsletter for you to understand what happens in the war between Russia and Ukraine

The experts’ outcome was the trigger for the Dutch publisher Ambo Anthos. “Based on the findings of this report, we have decided that, with immediate effect, the book will no longer be available.”

The company also said it will ask bookstores to return works in stock. In January, she had already suspended the printing of new copies, due to doubts about the hypothesis raised in the book.

In addition to pinpointing Anne Frank’s traitor, the book details how the Nazis would have found the place where the teenager and her family were hiding – a secret room in an Amsterdam warehouse.

She and seven other Jews were arrested on August 4, 1944. All were taken to concentration camps, and Anne died at age 15 in the Bergen-Belsen camp in Germany.

Her father published his diary in 1947, which has sold over 30 million copies since then, has been translated into 60 languages ​​and captured the imagination of millions of readers around the world.