Putin aide resigns for disagreeing with war

Anatoly Chubais, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers, resigned today and left the country because he disagreed with the war in Ukraine, according to sources heard by Reuters and Bloomberg. This would be the biggest casualty for the Kremlin caused by the conflict to date.

Chubais, who was the special envoy for climate issues, was one of the architects of Russian economic reforms in the 1990s and served as chief of staff to former President Boris Yeltsin. He and the Kremlin have yet to officially speak out on the matter.

Last week, a former Kremlin aide, arkadi Dvorkovitsh resigned as director of a public economic foundation after criticizing the offensive against the neighboring country.

Putin has openly criticized pro-Western Russians, calling them “national traitors”. In a televised speech, he said that Russians “will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a mosquito that accidentally flew into their mouths.”

Today, the war in Ukraine has reached its 28th day, with bombings in the capital Kiev and little sign that negotiations between the countries can move forward.

*With information from Reuters