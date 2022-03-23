Putin’s troops managed to enter Mariupol, says US official

Russian forces managed to enter the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Tuesday, according to a top US Defense official told journalist Jack Detsch of the Foreign Policy. The information was also disclosed by the British newspaper The Guardian.

“Russian forces are now inside the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, including separatist forces that came from the Donbass region, according to a senior US defense official,” Detsch wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities announced a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Vladimir Putin’s troops practically since the start of the war a month ago.

More than 200,000 people are trapped in Mariupol, a situation described by the NGO Human Rights Watch as an “icy hell filled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”.

Some reasons explain Russia’s interest in taking control of the city. It can guarantee the establishment of a land corridor between Crimea, annexed by Putin in 2014, and Donbass, where separatists from Lugansk and Donetsk are located – territories recognized as independent by the Kremlin.

Furthermore, Mariupol is a strategic port municipality on the Azov Sea, part of the Black Sea. It was briefly occupied by pro-Russian separatists in 2014, before recovery by Ukrainian troops.

In addition to the strategic geographical situation, Mariupol is a large industrial city. Like Berdiansk, its trading port is crucial for grain and steel exports from the east of the country.