Rescue workers find black box from plane that crashed in China – News

A black box of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed last Monday in China with 132 people on board has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced on Wednesday.

The Boeing 737-800 is equipped with two black boxes: one at the rear of the passenger cabin, which records flight data, and the other in the cockpit, which has a built-in recorder (dictaphone).

“At the moment, we don’t know whether it is the (device) that records the data or the cockpit recorder,” said Mao Yanfeng, director of CAAC, quoted by state media.





The flight took off from Kunming (southwest) and headed for Guangzhou (south), but halfway through the flight lost more than 26,000 feet in height (almost 8,000 meters) in just three minutes and crashed in the Guangxi region (southwest).

So far, the government has not officially announced the deaths of all passengers, while the airline has only acknowledged that people aboard the flight died, but did not reveal details.





According to the FlightRadar24 flight tracking system, the aircraft lost nearly 21,250 feet (6,477 meters) in one minute.

After a brief rise, the plane dropped again, at 1,410 meters, according to FlightRadar24, to just 983 meters above the ground. At 2:22 pm local time on Monday, the radars lost contact with the flight.



