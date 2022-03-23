Rescuers Begin Search for Black Box at China Plane Crash Site | World

Chinese rescue teams began their search on Tuesday for the black box of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in a mountainous area the day before.

According to the Chinese state agency Xinhua, about 500 firefighters, police and military began the search for the equipment in the late afternoon, just before sunset.

There is, until the last update of this report, official information about victims and the causes of the crash of the plane, a Boeing 737-800.

Rescuers must fight the rain and mud in the search for traces of the plane, and the weather is forecast to worsen on Tuesday night, with the arrival of a cold front.

Officials said the condition of the aircraft, which disintegrated as it crashed, is likely to greatly complicate investigations into the cause of the crash, still a mystery to experts.

Firefighters found many pieces of the plane incinerated, due to the fire caused by the collision with the ground.

The aircraft, with 132 people on board, including nine crew, crashed on Monday (21) in Guanxi, a mountainous region in southern China, after a mysterious vertical descent.

The plane’s altitude dropped 6,000 meters in just over two minutes, a trajectory that intrigued experts.

See how the plane crashed in China

Residents of the village closest to the crash spoke this morning with members of the rescue team and reported a very loud noise as the plane descended followed by two loud bangs. They also said they saw many pieces of the aircraft disintegrated.

The police surrounded the place and prevented journalists from entering the village. The day before, a post by state-owned Xinhua showed company journalists at the scene of the accident.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered a thorough investigation so that the causes of the accident are determined as soon as possible. But state media said the case was “hazy”.

Rescue teams work at the crash site this Tuesday (22)

The civil aviation agency has not yet clarified whether there was any dialogue between the pilots and the communication tower before the crash. According to the website FlightRadar24, which monitors flights around the world, the plane lost contact with the towers while flying over the city of Wuzhou, also in the south of the country.

Experts interviewed by g1 point out that, although it is too early to determine the causes, problems with the stabilizers or wings may be behind the episode.

Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France’s Office of Investigation and Analysis of Air Safety, told the AFP news agency that the FlightRadar24 data was “very unusual”.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had been in operation for six years and had a good flight safety record, also according to FlightRadar24. Boeing said it is gathering more information from local authorities to launch an investigation into the case. Chinese state media reported that the airline had suspended flights with the same aircraft model.

Beijing residents watch images of wreckage at the crash site on Tuesday (22)

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but so far none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday morning in China.

Chinese state media said search teams had yet to find any signs of survivors. On Monday (21), China Eastern Airlines released a statement regretting the episode, but reported the number of victims or survivors and gave no explanation about possible causes.