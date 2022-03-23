Rescuers locate black box from plane that crashed in China







Crews work at plane crash site in China Photo: CGTN

The black box of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in southern China last Monday, 21, was located by rescue teams working at the crash site. “A black box from China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 was found on March 23,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Wednesday.

The black box is essential for investigative work and should help to understand what caused the accident. The information, so far, is related to the trajectory that the aircraft took until the crash.

Flight MU573 left Kunming at 1:10 pm local time and was due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 pm. Although the weather was cloudy at the time of the accident, flight visibility was considered good. Flight monitoring websites show that, after just over an hour, the aircraft was already approaching its final destination when it began to crash.

The Boeing plummeted 26,000 feet (about 8,000 meters) in just three minutes. A security camera from a mining company also recorded that the plane made a vertical dive, falling on its beak in the forest region. The website FlightRadar24, which monitors all flights in real time, recorded the abrupt fall of the Boeing, which dropped from 8,870 meters to 2,766 meters in about two minutes and, less than a minute later, to just 900 meters from the ground.

Vertical falls are not common in plane crashes. In addition, such occurrences usually happen at the time of takeoff or landing, rarely during flight. Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France’s Bureau of Investigation and Analysis of Air Safety, told AFP that the data surrounding this accident “are very unusual”.