Russia accuses US of disrupting negotiations with Ukraine

Russia has accused the US government of hampering the “difficult” negotiations with Ukraine and considered that Washington’s objective is to “dominate” the world order, including using sanctions to achieve the goal. The conflict is now 28 days old, and while negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are in regular talks, both sides say an agreement is a long way off.

“Negotiations are difficult, the Ukrainian side is constantly changing its position. It is difficult to avoid the impression that our American colleagues are holding their hands,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech to students in Moscow.

“The Americans simply assume that it is not to their advantage that this process ends quickly,” he added.

“Many would like to ensure that the negotiations hit a dead end,” said the head of Russian diplomacy, citing Poland, one of Ukraine’s main supporters.

“Western countries want to play the role of mediators. We are not opposed, but we have red lines,” continued Lavrov.

The Russian minister also criticized Western countries for “loading Ukraine with weapons” intended, according to Lavrov, to “keep for as long as possible” Moscow and Kiev in a “state of combat”.

The chancellor also said that the Western sanctions announced against the country since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine are aimed at “suppressing Russia as the obstacle to a unipolar world”.

“This is not for Ukraine, but for the world order that the United States wants to dominate,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations with Russia have been “difficult, sometimes scandalous, but we have advanced step by step”.

Zelensky said he was ready to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin a way out of the conflict. The Ukrainian president said he hoped the Russian leader would agree to negotiate directly with him, including issues related to Crimea (annexed in 2014) and Donbass (a separatist region recognized only by Moscow), but with “security guarantees”.

Russia: ‘Ukraine’s militarization threatens security’

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, also criticized the sending of weapons to Ukrainian forces, which have been attacked by Russia for a month. “Ukraine’s militarization poses a direct threat to European and global security,” he said, according to a report released by the embassy, ​​speaking of the risk of weapons falling into “the hands of terrorists.”

Yesterday, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov had already said that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the event of an “existential threat”.

Ukraine is betting on a “circular defense” of Mariupol, a port city considered strategic and which has been under siege practically since the beginning of the conflict. According to the Ukrainian president, the city “is in ruins”.

After a 35-hour curfew, tensions continue in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which has seen more reports of destruction. The city government said today that houses and buildings went up in flames after the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit.

Today, there will be at least nine evacuation corridors in four regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian government: in the areas of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kiev, and Lugansk.

