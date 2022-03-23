Russia admits use of nuclear weapon in case of existential threat

Russia announced on Tuesday that it could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if its very existence is threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Tass.

The statement was given in an interview with the CNN after US President Joe Biden accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of planning to use “chemical and biological weapons” in the Ukraine war.

“Russia would use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukrainian conflict only if it faced a threat to its existence,” Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow has a “concept of internal security and is public”. “You can read all the reasons why nuclear weapons are used. So if there is an existential threat to our country, they can be used according to our concept,” he explained.







Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine in front of a packed football stadium on Friday, 18 Photo: Via Reuters

The comment came after journalist Christiane Amanpour repeatedly pressed Peskov about whether he was “convinced or confident” that Putin would not use the nuclear option.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. Since then, at least 925 civilians have been killed and thousands of soldiers on both sides have lost their lives.

According to Peskov, the Russian government’s plans are “demilitarization, neutrality, elimination of nationalist battalions, recognition of Crimea and the so-called breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.”

“The special operation in Ukraine is proceeding as planned, in accordance with its tasks”, reiterated Peskov, adding that the objective “is not the occupation” of the country while in Mariupol “it is to free the city from nationalist unity”.

Finally, he stressed that “it is not true” that there is resistance in Ukraine, mainly because “there are many Ukrainians who are collaborating with Russia”.