Russia Bombs Ukrainian Cities; Mariupol is on fire







Mariupol was targeted by another Russian attack Photo: Maxar Technologies / Reuters

US President Joe Biden travels to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Western military alliance over Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are paralyzed, cities are under bombardment. and the besieged port municipality of Mariupol is on fire.

Four weeks after a war that drove a quarter of the 44 million Ukrainians from their homes, Russia has failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city as Western sanctions have excluded it from the world economy.

After failing in what Western countries say was an attempt to quickly take Kiev and overthrow the government, Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, are held up for at least a week on most fronts and face supply problems and fierce resistance.

They turned to siege tactics and city bombing, causing mass destruction and many civilian casualties.

Moscow says its aim is to disarm its neighbor, and the “special military operation” is going according to plan. The country denies targeting civilians.

Mariupol, a city to the south, is the hardest hit and remains completely surrounded by Russian forces, where hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltered since the early days of the war, under constant bombardment and with cuts in the supply of food, water and heating.

New satellite images from commercial company Maxar released overnight showed the massive destruction of what was once a city of 400,000 people, with plumes of smoke rising from burning residential buildings.

No journalist has been able to report from inside parts of the city under Ukrainian control for more than a week, during which time Ukrainian officials say Russia bombed a theater and art school used as air-raid shelters, burying hundreds of people alive. Russia denies targeting these buildings.

Biden, who is due to arrive in Brussels on Wednesday night, will meet NATO and European leaders in an emergency summit at the headquarters of the Western military alliance. Leaders are expected to issue additional sanctions against Russia on Thursday. Sources said the US package would include measures against Russian lawmakers.

Biden will also visit Poland, which has taken in most of the more than 3.6 million refugees who fled Ukraine and has served as a major route for Western arms supplies to Ukraine.