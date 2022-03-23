Russia forced to pull back at points near Kiev, says mayor

Ukrainian forces forced Russian troops to retreat on several battlefronts around Kiev, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who vowed to defend every building in the city.

According to Klitschko, fierce fighting is taking place in the north and east of the Ukrainian capital, so much so that the “small town of Makariv and almost all of Irpin are under the control of Ukrainian soldiers”.

Irpin is located east of Kiev and Makariv is 50 kilometers west of the capital.

AFP reporters observed intense artillery fighting in Irpin and Lyutizh in northern Kiev.

“A big battle has been going on since last night near Brovari” (east of Kiev).

A Ukrainian news agency pointed to a possible Russian siege of Irpin, as well as Bucha and Ostome (to the west).

“The target of the attackers is the capital of Ukraine, the heart of our country,” Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing world champion, told a news conference in a Kiev park on the banks of the Dnipro River.

The mayor ordered Russian soldiers to turn around and go back to their homes and promised that if Russian troops enter the capital, every building will be a battlefront.

“We would rather die than kneel before the Russians or surrender to the invaders,” he declared.

“We are determined to fight in every building, in every street, in every part of the city,” he said.