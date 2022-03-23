Russia gets support from China to stay in the G20 despite war

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia this year and received valuable support from Beijing on Wednesday in a reaction to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group.

The United States and its Western allies are weighing whether Russia should remain among the world’s top economies after the invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

But any move to exclude Russia would likely be vetoed by others in the group, raising the prospect that some countries will miss G20 meetings, according to the sources.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20, said Putin plans to travel to the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 summit in November.

“It’s going to depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, which is improving. So far, your intention is… to want (to participate),” Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference.

Asked about suggestions that Russia could be kicked out of the G20, she said it was a forum to discuss economic issues and not a crisis like Ukraine’s.

“Of course, expelling Russia from this type of forum will not help to solve these economic problems. On the contrary, without Russia it would be difficult to do so.”

China, which has not condemned Russia’s invasion and criticized Western sanctions, defended Moscow on Wednesday, calling Russia an “important member” of the G20.