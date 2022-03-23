Russia is using old missiles to eliminate Ukrainian air defenses – Cavok Australia

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) are still using 47-year-old missiles during their full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kh-31 is a Russian air-to-ground missile carried by aircraft such as the Su-35 and Su-34. The air-launched anti-radiation configuration of this missile is called the Kh-31P.

Stills from a new Russian MoD clip showing #VKS #Su35S fighters equipped with Kh-31P/PM ARMs, R-77-1 ARH AAMs, R-73/74-series IR-guided AAMs, and L-265M10P/R ECM wingtip pods. Video link: https://t.co/iV45yxIY7B pic.twitter.com/GpQcoiKYC0 — Guy Plopsky (@GuyPlopsky) March 7, 2022

The missile is conventionally shaped, with cruciform wings and control surfaces made of titanium. The two-stage propulsion is remarkable. At launch, a solid fuel booster in the tail accelerates the missile to Mach 1.8 and the engine is scrapped. Then four air intakes open and, as in the Franco-German ANS/ANF, the empty rocket box becomes the combustion chamber of a kerosene ramjet, which takes it beyond Mach 4.

Key airfields and early warning radars around Ukraine were on the hit list for the initial waves of attacks in the first nights of the war. But the Russian Air Force did not appear to be heavily involved. Aside from the wreckage of a Kh-31P (AS-17 Krypton) anti-radiation missile after the initial night’s attack, there was little evidence of any kind of offensive Russian Aerospace Force activity.

Photographs from Ukraine’s capital #Kiev have surfaced, it can be seen a possible Kh-31 air-to-surface missile’s wreckage, that was probably intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense system. Kh-1’s launching platforms are Su-27/30/35. pic.twitter.com/4PTrpnOtER — Harris Taimurzai (@Taimurzai_) February 24, 2022

A recent video by the Russian military showed its newest Su-35 fighter jet, with two old Kh-31P air-to-ground missiles, taking part in “military operation” in Ukraine.

In addition, a Russian Su-34 attack plane with a similar missile was previously seen in Belarus, and wreckage of the KH-31P was found in Ukraine.

Some missiles of this type, designed to destroy hostile radar, were also found in Kiev.

Aside from the Kh-31P wreckage seen on the first night of the war, and one or two other possible examples of precision-guided munitions use, the weapons we’ve seen Russian tactical jets carrying so far have been overwhelmingly unguided. They have also dropped in populated areas and evidence of Russian rocket artillery attacks on these types of civilian targets suggests there is little appetite for limiting civilian casualties, let alone damage to civilian infrastructure.

Most modern VKS tactical jets are capable of operating at night and delivering some types of precisely guided munitions, but there are question marks over the number of skilled night pilots available, the size of stockpiles of the relevant munitions, and the reliability of these weapons themselves. In particular, a series of wreckage found across Ukraine suggests that several Kh-31Ps may have completely missed their targets.

Even with trained crews and precision-guided weapons available, the comprehensive concept of operations means that the Russian Air Force is unlikely to achieve the accuracy levels of a Western air weapon, especially given the almost complete lack of targeting power available to its fighters. tactics. The reason for this inventory gap is partly historical, with no tradition of multirole fighters that could have been tasked with attacking ground and air targets with equal proficiency, and for which a sight pod would end up being a priority.

For the past 10 years, the Russian military industry has been determined to find a replacement for the old Kh-31 missiles, and plans have been announced to adopt a hypersonic attack missile in place of the Soviets. But in reality, all plans remained on paper and the war with Ukraine, Russian military aviation came in with missiles of the past generation, which cannot effectively fulfill their tasks.

There’s a Ukrainian military claim here about shooting down a Kh-31. It may be more likely that it did not find an active Ukrainian radar or failed to do so, so just broke apart on landing after running out of energy. https://t.co/qv7PrjhWUo — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) March 17, 2022

Most of the missiles fell apart on landing after running out of power or were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems.