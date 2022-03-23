Russia says it will only use nuclear weapons in case of ‘existential threat’

posted on 03/22/2022 19:09 / updated on 03/22/2022 19:31



(credit: AFP)

Russia will only use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if it faces an “existential threat”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN Internationalthis Tuesday (22).

“We have a doctrine of homeland security, and it’s public, you can read in it all the reasons for using nuclear weapons,” he said. “If it is an existential threat to our country, then it can be used in accordance with our doctrine,” Peskov said.

The spokesperson made these statements during an interview with a journalist from CNN InternationalChristiane Amanpour, who asked him if he was “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin, a person with whom he has a close relationship, would not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

A few days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as the Russian army faced strong resistance from Ukrainian forces, the Russian president put all components of the nuclear deterrent force on alert, sparking international protests.

The West fears that there is a possibility that Moscow could resort to small-scale nuclear weapons, known as tactics.

“We are monitoring the situation as best we can every day. We have not yet seen anything that leads us to conclude that we should change our strategic deterrence posture,” said US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

According to the Pentagon, the Ukrainian army, which maintains control of the country’s main urban centers, has even managed to carry out counteroffensives to regain ground, especially in the south of the country.

Peskov, on the other hand, said that Russian forces’ operations “proceed strictly as planned”. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian army is on the path to “eliminate Ukraine’s military potential”, one of the “main objectives of the operation”.

To this end, Russian forces “aim only at military targets and objects on the territory of Ukraine, and not civilians”, Peskov assured, despite widely documented accusations by several NGOs, and adopted by several governments, in particular the British and the American, of attacks against civilians.

Furthermore, the spokesman stressed that an “occupation” of Ukraine is not among the Kremlin’s goals.

Military analysts, in turn, believe that the Russian army would be suffering from logistical and communication problems in Ukraine, which would be some reasons for the slow advance in the territory of the neighboring country.