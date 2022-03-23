Russia struggles to advance, Ukraine retakes strategic city and prepares counterattack

Russians have had trouble supplying troops; in diplomacy, Zelensky will speak to NATO leaders

EFE / EPA / Andrzej Lange Destroyed building in Kharkiv: Russian attacks continue despite setbacks on the ground



On the 27th day of the invasion of Russia The Ukraine, the situation seems to be in favor of the defenders. This Tuesday, the 22nd, the Ukrainian military announced that they had retaken the city of Makariv, an important suburb of Kiev, which is 60 kilometers from the capital, which means having control of a supply road and reducing the siege to the capital. In addition, the Ukrainian military is also planning a counterattack, to retake more territory around Kiev and in the south of the country, the main region under Russian attack. The intention is to dominate cities like Kherson again. The information is corroborated by the Pentagon, the United States Military Command. “They’re chasing the Russians out of places they’ve been before,” said spokesman John Kirby. According to him, in Mykolaiv, a city in the south of the country, troops are defending access to the port of Odessa. “We’ve seen that now increasing in the last few days,” he indicated. Kirby also said that Ukrainian resistance, backed by millions of dollars in military aid from Western powers, has been unexpectedly fierce and now Ukrainians are repositioning themselves “in some places and often on the offensive.”

The Pentagon also said that Russian troops have had supply problems. “They are running out of fuel. They’re running out of food. They are not integrating their operations together in a way that a modern army would think to do”, pointed out Kirby, who considered that the Russians “are frustrated” and that, together with “their own ineptitude”, caused them to slow down. In recent days, US and UK intelligence agencies have reported that the Russians have had difficulty establishing reliable lines for supplying supplies, due to a lack of air supremacy and a guerrilla war waged by the Ukrainians. According to the Ukrainians, the enemy has only three more days of ammunition and food. On the other hand, the bombing of Mariupol continues, and the city would be important for allowing a link between Crimea and the regions dominated by Moscow in eastern Ukraine.

In the diplomatic sphere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have an opportunity to deliver his messages directly to NATO. On Thursday, 24th, Zelensky will participate in the meeting of leaders of the bloc in a virtual way. “This will be an opportunity for Allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation the people of Ukraine are facing because of Russia’s aggression,” an official from the military alliance told AFP news agency. US President Joe Biden traveled to Europe to attend the meeting in person. On the Russian side, there is a worrying statement: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia only thinks about using nuclear weapons if the country’s existence is threatened – however, it is worth remembering that the Russians consider Ukraine to enter the NATO or the European Union is a threat. Peace talks are on hold, and Zelensky insists on a direct conversation with Putin. On Tuesday, he set out to talk about the status of the regions considered by Ukraine to be its territory, Crimea and Donbass, which are now under Russian rule.