Russian air strikes devastate Mariupol and turn Ukrainian city to ash | World

Intense Russian air strikes hit Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol and clashes broke out in the streets on Tuesday, a day after it rejected Moscow’s demand for surrender, Ukrainian officials said.

The City Council said the bombings were turning Mariupol into “ashes of a dead land”.

Russian news agency RIA said Russian forces and Russian-backed separatist units had taken about half of the city, citing a separatist leader.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said there was fighting in the streets and that Ukrainian civilians and soldiers were being targeted by Russian attacks.

On the 27th day of the war in Ukraine, the ordeal of civilians in Mariupol, normally home to 400,000 people, became even more desperate. Hundreds of thousands are believed to be trapped inside buildings, without access to food, water, electricity or heating.

“There is nothing else there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Italian parliament.

Mariupol became the focus of the war that began on February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops across the border in what he called a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine and replace its pro-Western leadership.

The city is on the Sea of ​​Azov and taking it would allow Russia to link areas in the east under the control of pro-Russian separatists with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Having failed to take the capital Kiev or any other major city with a rapid offensive, Russia’s forces are waging a war of attrition that has reduced some urban areas to rubble and claimed the lives of many civilians.

The UN human rights office in Geneva said on Tuesday it had recorded 953 civilian deaths and 1,557 injuries since the invasion began. The Kremlin denies it is trying to target civilians.

Western officials said on Tuesday that Russian forces were stuck on the outskirts of Kiev but were making progress in the south and east. Ukrainian soldiers are fending off the Russians in some places but are unable to drive them back, they said.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “no one” thought the operation in Ukraine would take just a few days and the campaign was proceeding according to plan.