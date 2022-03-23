Russian troops would have food and fuel for three days







A military tank is seen in the city of Donetsk, on the Russian border Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

The Russian forces that invaded Ukraine only have reserves of ammunition, fuel and food for more than three days. The information was released in the latest war report from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, made available on Tuesday, 22.

According to the document, “Russian occupation forces operating in Ukraine have reserves of ammunition and food for no more than three days. The situation is similar with fuel, replenished with tankers.”

The military siege prevents the provision of basic supplies in cities like Mariupol. There, residents come to cook pigeons to survive.





A man feeds pigeons in Kiev, Ukraine Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The folder also pointed out that Russia “has failed to establish a pipeline to meet the needs of its troops” in the areas where it operates. The agency also indicated that “no significant changes were observed in the position and nature of the actions of the defense forces”.

In the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian report, “more than 9 enemy air targets were hit by units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Defense of the Ground Forces”, added the Ministry. It consists of an airplane, 6 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and 2 helicopters.

“More active actions of enemy aircraft were observed in the last 24 hours,” according to the Ukrainian war report, which also says that acts of civil disobedience are taking place in the Lugansk region because “a large part of the population does not support the policy of the occupiers and don’t feel like taking up arms.”



















* With information from EFE