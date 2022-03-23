See Recipe, Dosage and How Much to Give

Sugar, salt and water. These are the ingredients to make homemade serum, a holy remedy capable of restoring the body’s water and electrolyte balance, especially when there is a risk of dehydration. The solution is considered one of the most effective primary health interventions and its use has been fighting diseases and reducing child mortality for more than 50 years, mainly in developing countries.

The most common cause of its indication is diarrhea. Anyone can use homemade serum, from children to adults, but it is usually more used in children and the elderly, who can be more weakened by dehydration.

Homemade serum can and should be used as an emergency measure while waiting for medical care or when there is no availability of oral rehydration salts (ORS) available at UBSs (Basic Health Units), which can also be found in pharmacies.

What is homemade serum for?

It is a solution composed of mineral salts (electrolytes), carbohydrate (sugar) and water. This formula is used to help replace water and salts lost in cases of dehydration resulting from the following conditions:

Diarrhea

vomit

Gastroenteritis (infection or intestinal inflammation)

The expected benefit is to keep the child hydrated during these situations. But remember: homemade serum does not have the effect of controlling vomiting or diarrhea, it only prevents dehydration.

How to make homemade serum

You will need the following ingredients:

1 liter of filtered or boiled water (but already cold)

1 coffee spoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

Mix all the ingredients well and offer to the patient by means of small spoonfuls or in the glass. If it is necessary to use the serum for more than 24 hours, the recipe made the day before should be discarded. During the period of use, keep the container covered and store it in the refrigerator.

When should homemade serum be used?

The doctors consulted recommend that it be used as soon as diarrhea or vomiting begins.

What is the right dose of homemade serum?

Homemade serum can be used at all ages, including the elderly, but each age group has a dose schedule:

up to 1 year : 10 ml/kg of body weight after each loss (diarrhea or vomiting) (eg if the child weighs 10 kg, 100 ml of the serum should be offered);

: 10 ml/kg of body weight after each loss (diarrhea or vomiting) (eg if the child weighs 10 kg, 100 ml of the serum should be offered); From 1 to 10 years : 10 ml/kg of body weight after each loss. The limit is 200 ml (if the child weighs 25 kg, offer 200 ml);

: 10 ml/kg of body weight after each loss. The limit is 200 ml (if the child weighs 25 kg, offer 200 ml); 10 years or more: offer the serum after each bowel movement or vomiting. The amount corresponds to the limit that the person accepts.

How to offer homemade serum

When the child is very young, you should offer the serum in small doses on the spoon throughout the day. Depending on her age, using a straw can be helpful.

If the person has another episode of diarrhea or vomiting in less than 30 minutes, offer the IV again. If the time between the dose and going to the bathroom is more than 30 minutes, you can offer the saline after a bowel movement or vomiting.

The effects of oral hydration are expected to appear within three to four hours.

While diarrhea and vomiting last, in addition to homemade serum, it is recommended to offer plenty of fluids, even if the person does not have any losses. Avoid offering carbonated drinks and artificial juices that are high in sugar and low in sodium.

Does homemade serum have any side effects?

Homemade serum is considered safe and it is uncommon for it to have side effects. However, follow the tips below to ensure it works as expected. Check out:

Avoid using homemade serum to treat diarrhea for more than 2 days, unless your doctor tells you to;

Use only water for the preparation of the whey, never replacing it with other liquids;

Be sure to use only the indicated measures of salt, sugar and water — that’s because the balance of these ingredients is what guarantees the desired effect;

Avoid the consumption of carbonated drinks, juices, teas, coffee and energy drinks because they are high in sugar and could aggravate dehydration.

Can overdoing the serum cause any harm?

Do not. Even in children or adults, it is always better to give more whey than less whey. Keep watching the symptoms because, in practice, as the person improves, naturally the person will refuse the serum.

Why is it important to use filtered or boiled water?

When water is not filtered or boiled, it can contain bacteria and impurities that could have the opposite effect, that is, worsen dehydration.

Which is better: homemade serum or oral rehydration salts?

According to pediatrician Nádia Gurgel, the use of homemade serum aims to prevent dehydration and should be used in emergency cases when there is no access to health centers, the doctor or oral rehydration salts.

“The difference between it and salts is that the latter has additional properties, in addition to a more reliable preparation”, says the doctor. “Despite the measures we use, alterations can occur in the homemade preparation. In the most intense cases, the use of ready-made solution is recommended, but this does not exclude the importance of everyone knowing how to use homemade serum and knowing its role in preventing dehydration “, adds the doctor.

Why is staying hydrated so important?

The water contained in the body is essential for the proper functioning of vital organs and for health as a whole.

To ensure good levels of hydration, the body depends on the balance of electrolytes in the blood, which are minerals such as sodium, potassium, chloride and bicarbonate. Any disturbance of this balance is called an imbalance. hydroelectrolytic and can be caused by dehydration, that is, excessive loss of water.

Diarrhea can be classified as mild, moderate or severe. However, in babies and young children, even mild frames require extra attention.

When to see the doctor?

It is necessary to observe the general condition of the person using the serum. If symptoms remain or the condition worsens, it is recommended to go to a hospital.

the pediatrician Ivan savioli Ferraz explains that it is necessary to observe the general condition in cases of children. “If she is lethargic (soft), the vomiting does not stop, she is not urinating or the urine is reduced, and there is still blood in the stool, you need to go to the doctor immediately,” he says.

He also draws attention to the number of trips to the bathroom. If the episodes of diarrhea were six or more in a 24-hour period, you can’t wait. The recommendation is to seek specialized help. “Sometimes, all these symptoms are absent, but the diarrhea persists after two days. In these cases, it is good to go to the pediatrician”, completes the specialist.

