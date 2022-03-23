See the high-intensity program to lose unwanted pounds

It is also very important to introduce some relaxation exercises at the end of the session, so as not to overload the muscles. In fact, the Tabata method subjects the body to a high degree of fatigue, which is why it is not suitable for those who are very overweight or have cardiovascular diseases.

In any case, all experts agree that before starting or approaching the Tabata method it is best to consult your doctor.

Finally, it is not highly recommended to combine this type of training with others that involve overloads, as you run the risk of muscle injuries or other dangerous conditions.

Tabata workout and diet example

According to many studies, the Tabata method, in addition to being indicated for athletic training in competitive sports, is also one of the most functional training systems. In fact, while constant-intensity exercises only burn calories during training, those provided by this training system allow burn calories even after the session.

To give a practical example, we can say that a training is structured as follows :

– 2 minutes warm-up or stretching –

6 minutes of exercises, for each exercise a repetition of 20 seconds with 10 rest

-1 minute of recovery