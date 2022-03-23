see the notes that the PS5 version is getting

Rockstar has released GTA V for the third generation in a row, this time promising support for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The title debuted last Tuesday (15), so the first reviews have already popped up on Metacritic — where it is ranked with average 82 currently.

So far, the game has ten reviews, nine being positive and only one mixed. Reportedly, the new version also has a maximum score. Check out the reviews below:

PC Games — 100

Hardcore Gamer — 90

Jeuxvideo.com — 90

Vandal — 85

The Games Machine — 82

Press Start Australia — 80

GamingBolt — 80

Push Square — 80

Power Unlimited — 75

ScreenRant — 60

What are vehicles saying about the new version of GTA V?

Overall, the new version of GTA V seems to have pleased the specialized critics, with praise directed, mainly, to the technical improvements of reproduction implemented by Rockstar. The PC Games website, which gave the game top marks, says the following:

GTA V is still a masterpiece. The open world is fantastic, the presentation is brilliant, the characters are well written and the varied gameplay is still a lot of fun. Thanks to the technical improvements of the PS5 remastered version, the game still looks brand new and the gameplay is even better because of 60 FPS in both performance modes.

Screen Rant’s lowest rating notes that this is “definitely the best way to experience” GTA V. However, the outlet notes that “Los Santos has begun to show its age,” referring to the title’s longevity — after all, its first version was released in 2013 for PS3.

The enhanced next-gen port of GTA V is definitely the best way to experience the game, and it’s still the enjoyable experience of 2013. However, with nearly a decade on since then, Los Santos has started to show its age. GTA V lacks the detail or cinematic presentation of Red Dead Redemption 2. The animations feel less fluid, the melee combat feels dated, and the gunfight — even with the addition of haptic feedback in DualSense — lacks weight.

O MeuPlayStation also just published its review of the next-gen port of the game. Like Screen Rant, we think the title shows signs of aging, despite still proving to be a solid experience. Read it all here!