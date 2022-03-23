Sesapi approves expansion of Samu and 12,000 cataract surgeries in Piauí

Photo: Ascom/Sesapi

At the last meeting with the State Secretary of Health, Florentino Neto, the Bipartite Interagency Commission of Piauí (CIB) approved the performance of 12,000 cataract surgeries in the state, in a joint effort. The meeting also approved the expansion of Samu services in three municipalities and the increase in the ceiling for care for patients with cancer. Florentino Neto will step down on March 31st.

According to the secretary, cataract surgeries make all the difference in the population’s quality of life. “Last year, we were able to perform nine thousand cataract surgeries in Piauí through collective efforts. This year, we will increase to 12 thousand surgeries, thanks to amendments from Piauí parliamentarians that add up to R$ 28 million. There will be 12 thousand people from Piauí who will once again see through the initiative of the collective effort”, said the secretary.

Participating in the meeting were the Director of DIVISA, Tatiana Chaves; the Superintendent of the University Hospital of the UFPI, Paulo Márcio; the president of the Municipal Health Foundation, Gilberto Albuquerque; the vice president of Cosems and Municipal Health Secretary of Miguel Alves, Leopoldina Cipriano; the General Coordinator of Samu, Christianne Moura Fé and the Manager of Attention to Mental Health, Virginia da Silva.

During the CIB meeting, the Expansion of State Samu was approved with the implementation of an Advanced Support Unit for the city of Luzilândia and a Basic Support Unit for the municipalities of Curral Novo do Piauí and Jardim do Mulato; Increase in the financing ceiling for Medium and High Complexity of Oncology in Teresina;

In addition to Financing and Increment Resources for Structuring the Normal Birth Center at Pedro Vasconcelos Hospital, located in Miguel Alves; Implementation of the Multidisciplinary Team of Specialized Attention in Mental Health in the municipalities of Demerval Lobão, Jerumenha and Arraial.

At the meeting, secretary Florentino Neto received tributes and recognition from the participants, such as the vice president of Cosems, Leopoldina Cipriano. According to her, Florentino will be missed in the health of the State for having been the manager who most dialogued with the Councils. The director of the HU, Paulo Márcio, emphasized the fact that Florentino had written his name on the Piauí medicine page for the actions during the pandemic and thanked him for his work in front of the health portfolio.

Excited, the manager thanked the tributes and said that of all the functions he has already held, being secretary of health during a pandemic brought a lot of learning. “There were many lessons throughout the journey, with strong clashes, but respectful to everyone. I could feel the weight of the Health Secretary’s chair and the lesson remains that we can do a good job together. I take from here the most precious asset that is the friendship of all of you,” he said.

