Shanghai Disney closes again due to Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai Disney Resort — including Disneyland, disneytown and wishing star Park — closed its doors this Monday (21) indefinitely, due to a new outbreak of covid-19 that has hit one of China’s main financial centers thanks to the omicron variant.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult with local authorities. We will inform our visitors as soon as we have a date to resume operations,” the company announced on its website.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will offer refunds or exchanges [de datas] for all our guests affected during this period,” the park team added.

Shanghai recorded 24 new cases of domestic transmission of covid-19 and 734 asymptomatic local infections on Sunday (20), according to information from CNN. It was the fourth consecutive day of an increase in these infections, with no symptoms.

Although the numbers seem to be insignificant in comparison with the records of other countries, such as Brazil, the Chinese territory did not suffer from such high numbers of infections since the initial outbreak, in Wuhan, at the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019.

Still on the 20th, the whole country reached a total of 1,947 new cases of local transmission with confirmed symptoms, according to data from the National Health Commission. An increase from the 1,656 recorded on Saturday (19).

With a zero-tolerance policy towards the virus, local health authorities carry out tough lockdowns and extensive policies of mass testing, cleaning streets and public places, requiring the use of masks and isolation.

“When it comes to the whole situation of epidemiological control and prevention that we are facing, it’s quite complex and serious. And it’s also a big test for us,” said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health and Family Planning Commission, in a news conference reported by CNN.

It supports the country’s dynamic activity release scheme, which carries out continuous openings and closings of major centers, such as Disney parks.