Sleeping in a bright room increases risk of disease and weight gain

Sleeping in bright environments increases the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes, points out a study from Northwestern University (United States) published on March 14 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

“The results of this study demonstrate that just a single night of exposure to moderate bedroom lighting during sleep can impair glycemic and cardiovascular regulationwhich are risk factors for heart disease, diabetes and metabolic syndrome,” explains Phyllis Zee, MD and co-author of the study.

Exposure to light leads to a increase in heart rate, preparing the body to face the day. A similar mechanism would happen during sleep, preventing adequate rest.

Sleeping with the television on or other sources of light in the bedroom impairs the body’s restoration during sleepSource: Shutterstock

“Even if you are sleeping, your autonomic nervous system is activated. This is bad. Typically, your heart rate and other cardiovascular parameters are lowest at night and highest during the day,” says Daniela Grimaldi, assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University and co-author of the study.

Grimaldi explains that, even if the person does not perceive the impairment in sleep quality, the brain feels it. “It acts like the brain of someone whose sleep is light and fragmented. Sleep physiology is not resting the way it should,” says the researcher.

Exposure to light during sleep contributes to weight gain and obesity

A study of more than 43,000 women published in 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine concluded that exposure to artificial light during sleep is associated with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity, especially for those who had a light or television on in the room while sleeping.

Northwestern University research offers a possible explanation for this phenomenon. A night’s sleep in a bright place led to insulin resistance the next morning, with cells failing to respond properly to the hormone that helps control blood sugar (glucose) levels, leading to its buildup.

How do I know if my room is too bright?

“If you can see things really well, it’s probably very clear,” says physician and researcher Phyllis Zee, who offers tips for reducing light exposure during sleep.