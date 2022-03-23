SUS offers new drug for patients with hepatitis B

A new drug, available in the public health network, can benefit patients with hepatitis B who have a contraindication to the treatment offered in the Unified Health System (SUS). Incorporated by the Ministry of Health, the use of tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) will provide a third option for treating the disease for people in whom the use of conventional tenofovir and entecavir is not possible.

“The incorporation occurred since, for some specific patients, TAF proved to be safer in relation to bone and kidney dysfunctions, when compared to tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), an antiretroviral and antiviral drug also used for AIDS in Brazil. However, the same was not as significant when compared to the results of entecavir.

Therefore, from now on, patients who are being treated for hepatitis B and have contraindications to the use of existing drugs, can make use of the new option”, the Ministry of Health said in a note on Tuesday (22).

+ Mercado Livre will invest R$17 billion in Brazil in 2022, a 70% jump

By the end of April, the Ministry of Health is expected to distribute more than 1 million pills of the new drug, according to the amount requested by each state or district health department. The investment is over R$ 18 million in the acquisition of the lot.

Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) was recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), responsible for the incorporation of treatments, technologies and supplies into the SUS.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat