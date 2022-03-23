Teenager needs help for high-cost treatment for autoimmune disease – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/23/2022 08:07.

In recent months, atopic dermatitis began to attack Analu’s face, and even before that happened, her daughter was already a victim of bullying in several schools that has passed.

Photo: Personal Archive

Laiane Cruz

Diagnosed since she was six months old with an autoimmune disease called atopic dermatitis, 14-year-old student Analu do Val Araújo lives a daily drama and since she was a little girl, she has undergone several treatments to try to remedy the problem, but none has been successful.

In recent years, the teenager’s condition has worsened, with the appearance of various wounds on her body, skin bleeding, pain, which greatly impair her quality of life and make her more susceptible to contracting bacteria.

“Several usual treatments have been used over the years, but the disease has been advancing, evolving and presenting itself with increasing intensity and frequency. And this is making her quality of life quite complicated, she has already been hospitalized. Recently, she was hospitalized in a city hospital and acquired a very potent bacteria, she underwent a cycle of antibiotics, and the doctors imagined that this could stop not only the superbug, but also the inflammatory and infectious process of the disease itself, but that did not happen, and the disease appeared again in the last few days”, said Analu’s mother, captain of the Military Police Nilmara do Val, in an interview with Acorda Cidade.

According to the captain, as her daughter has been through several doctors and specialists in Feira de Santana and Salvador and all the usual treatments available, all without success, there was only one more alternative suggested by some professionals, which is the immunobiological treatment. In view of this, a campaign is being made on the internet to help with the costs of treatment.

“We have already been to dozens of dermatologists, specialists in Feira de Santana and the capital of Bahia, and we had the indication of several doctors for a new and imported treatment, which is called immunobiological. It is a medication that is not available in the Unified Health System (SUS) and we are now struggling to obtain it. It is done here in Brazil, and in Salvador, I have already heard of two clinics that carry out the treatment. These are periodic vaccines, which will stop the person’s immune system and make it stop attacking its own body”, he informed.

Nilmara do Val also said that, in recent months, dermatitis began to attack Analu’s face, and that even before that happened, her daughter had already been a victim of bullying in several schools.

“In the past, the disease presented itself from the trunk down, it was only in the folds of the body when she was small, and then it presented itself in an increasingly extensive and aggressive way. The skin falls off, it bleeds, there are wounds all over the body, which become infected, and then comes the susceptibility to bacteria, and she feels pain. She has been undergoing psychological and psychiatric treatment for about a year, but she has been bullied in several schools where she studied. I already changed schools because she didn’t feel well. It’s a snowball, because the emotional side interferes with the immune side, and automatically affects the emotional side as well. The hormonal issue also contributes to this, which also helped to evolve the situation. And the doctors have already said that they see no alternative other than immunobiological treatment”, highlighted the captain.

Online Kitty

Each dose of immunobiological treatment costs between R$ 8 and R$ 14 thousand, and according to Nilmara do Val, at least 12 doses will be needed to complete the cycle, generating a cost of around R$ 96 thousand. So, friends and family decided to create an online crowdfunding so that the teenager can receive the vaccines.

“We were in Salvador in a clinic and we had the information that each vaccine costs around R$ 8 thousand. But there are already reports that it can reach up to R$ 14 thousand per dose. The allergist who indicated the treatment spoke of at least 12 doses, one per month. This totals BRL 96 thousand. So this idea of ​​the online crowdfunding came from a group of friends, captains of the Military Police and the Officers Association itself, which is giving me all the support. Faced with the suffering she has been experiencing, I decided to do the crowdfunding.”

To collaborate with the girl’s treatment, just click on the online kitty link http://vaka.me/2753431

