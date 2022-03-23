The conflict that Putin did not expect – International

Speaking to the Italian Parliament, Zelensky called for more sanctions against Russia. To Pope Francis, he appealed through mediation (photo: Remo Casilli/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy seemed well-defined. In just a few days, more than 150,000 Moscow troops would invade Ukraine from all sides, asphyxiate Kiev, overthrow the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and take command of the former Soviet republic. Since the first bombings, on the night of February 24, the Kremlin had not had the resilience of Ukrainian troops and the fighting spirit of civilians, ready to take up arms and make Molotov cocktails. On the eve of completing a month, Putin’s war turned into a military fiasco, with tanks and fire-fighting vehicles getting in the way.

Yesterday, the Pentagon reported that the Russian contingent in Ukraine had shrunk to below 90% of its original strength and acknowledged the impact of resistance at the front. “They are chasing the Russians, taking them out of places where they have been before,” said spokesman John Kirby, citing setbacks by Moscow forces particularly in Mykolaiv (South), a sort of shield in the port city of Odessa. . The US Department of Defense also announced that the Ukrainian military is trying to retake territory in the city of Kherson, in the same region.

A Ukrainian counterattack on Kiev’s northern and western flanks would have been successful in preventing the Russians from encircling the capital, which resumed a curfew. Ukrainian soldiers planted the country’s flag on a building in the city of Makariv, 65 kilometers west of Kiev, formerly held by the invaders.

“I believe in a slightly higher estimate and that Russian casualties (dead, wounded and deserted) could reach one-third of the contingent mobilized for the war, or about 45,000 soldiers,” Ukrainian Peter Zalmayev told Estado de Minas. , director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, a Kiev-based non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting democracy and human rights in Eastern Europe and the Cucasus. “ a very significant blow. This helps explain why Moscow is trying to intimidate Ukrainians with the version that tens of thousands of Syrians, Hezbollah fighters and Chechen mercenaries are on their way to Ukraine. The Russians are desperate, as their combat power has been greatly reduced.”

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), recalled a report that Russian soldiers received enough food for three days. “The war is not over and now they face massive casualties on the ground. I believe that Russia will try to launch a new offensive against Kiev and perhaps Donetsk, in order to gain some victory on the front, while continuing to negotiate. Moscow is likely to intensify bombings of civilians and critical infrastructure,” he commented.

In a CNN interview, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the Western media of spreading disinformation and admitted that Putin “has not yet achieved his goals” in Ukraine. “This is a serious operation, with serious purposes. The main goals of this operation are to end Ukraine’s military potential… that’s why our soldiers hit only military targets… The Russian army does not attack civilians. Another goal is to ensure that Ukraine stops being an anti-Russian center and becomes a neutral country. (…) We want to get rid of the nationalist battles, which make human shields out of civilians,” he said. “A third objective is to certify that Ukraine recognizes Crimea as an indissoluble part of Russia and the fact that the People’s Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk are independent states.”

Doctrine

Peskov also said that Russia would only use nuclear weapons in case of an “existential threat”. “We have a doctrine of homeland security, and it’s public, you can read in it all the reasons for using nuclear weapons. If it is an existential threat to our country, then it can be used in accordance with our doctrine.” For his part, Zelensky paid tribute to “the heroes that arise from millions of ordinary Ukrainians”, urged the population to rise up against the invaders and warned: “We will remind them (Russians) that they are not welcome”.

Speaking to the Italian Parliament, Zelensky urged Italian parliamentarians to adopt more forceful sanctions against Russian oligarchs who spend their vacations in Italy and warned of food shortages and the migratory crisis that the war could trigger. After talking a few hours earlier with Pope Francis to ask for his mediation, Zelensky received a standing ovation during his videoconference address to the deputies and senators of the Italian Parliament.

For Olexiy Haran, time is on Ukraine’s side. “The Russians will be able to use chemical or biological weapons. If Putin is crazy enough, he would not rule out the use of tactical nuclear weapons. It would be the most disastrous scenario.” The expert does not believe that Russia will achieve the independence of the Donbass region (East) or the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. ” A diplomatic formula is possible, which ensures that Ukraine does not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The choice between the most worrying and the most optimistic scenarios depends on the military scenario and the impact of financial sanctions on Russia,” he added.

In Kiev, political scientist Mykola Volkivskyi – former aide to the Speaker of Parliament (2014-2021) – experienced the first positive emotion since the beginning of the war. Last night, he and his family were getting together to celebrate Grandma’s 85th birthday. He told EM that residents usually stay at home and only go out to go to the bomb shelters. “We spend a lot of time in deep subway stations and other hideouts. Enemy forces were crushed and surrounded in the North. Our troops have broken supply and logistics lines. Russian troops are slowly using up all their ammunition. The enemy will be defeated on the ground, but aircraft and helicopter attacks pose a great threat to civilians,” he vented.

Svitlana Vodolaga, spokesperson for the Civil Service of Ukraine for Emergencies (photo: Aris Messinis/AFP)

TESTIMONY

“Russians kill innocents”

“Every day we answer between two and five emergency calls after Russian bombings. shocking to learn that Russians attack residential neighborhoods. They are fighting the civilian population. Russia is the aggressor. Putin’s army is killing innocent citizens, murdering our women, children and the elderly. It is destroying our infrastructure and our homes.

I have worked in the Ukrainian Civil Service for Emergency since 1997. Since the beginning of the war on February 24, I have been working non-stop and accompanying first responders to document Russia’s war crimes. I also help our team of psychologists to reassure people. Every day, we will put out fires and record the devastation caused by the bombings.

In this photo, taken on March 15, I comfort a lady named Svetlana Usenko. She was very scared after a missile landed on a building next door to where she lives. Svetlana told me that she was afraid and asked me what would happen next. And she just cried. I answered her only one thing: that we will survive and that we will rebuild our country after the victory. That day, we had five simultaneous calls related to bombings in Kiev.”