The mask fell indoors; but i can keep using

Almost two years after Brazil adopted the use of the mask as a protection practice against covid-19, states and municipalities are starting to suspend the mandatory safety equipment, including in closed places.

The decisions raise doubts about the application of the new rule and fears about the possibility that the spread of the coronavirus will get out of control again.

At least six federation units no longer require the mask indoors: Distrito Federal, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia.

The decrees of each region are different in the details, but in general they establish the same: it is no longer possible to oblige that protective equipment is used in stores, offices, clubs, cinemas, theaters and collective spaces in general.

:: Is it time to release the use of masks? Understand in the Bem Viver Program ::

What defined each state

In the Federal District, there is no exception to the mask release. In Rondonia, the state government recommends that anyone who has flu symptoms keep the accessory. On paper, however, there is no rule that defines this point as an obligation.

In Santa Catarina, what was a requirement has now become a recommendation. The state government released the requirement, but considered that city halls have the possibility of not adopting the measure, if they consider that the epidemiological situation justifies the decision.

In addition, the equipment is still strongly recommended in hospital environments and health centers, on public transport and for people with flu symptoms and risk factors for covid.

In the state of São Paulo, the mask is still required on public transport, at bus, train and subway access terminals, in addition to hospitals, clinics and other health care establishments.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the use of a mask is optional anywhere, but the state also emphasizes that municipalities are free not to follow the decree if they deem it necessary. The situation is repeated in Mato Grosso, which revoked the decree that required the use of safety equipment, instituted at the beginning of the pandemic.

:: Survey: 80% of Brazilians defend the use of a mask, and 18% think it should be abolished ::

hasty decision

According to health lawyer Thiago Campos, a member of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD), state decrees releasing the mask in closed places are hasty.

“The decision taken by state public managers is controversial. It is a decision made without the best scientific evidence”, he considers.

The expert says that it is even possible to question the validity of the measures, in the face of the judicial determinations in force in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is a given that it is up to states and municipalities to define the rules for the containment of covid-19. But the Federal Supreme Court defined a crucial point to identify that the conduct of managers who act contrary to scientific evidence can be characterized as a gross error, for the purposes of accountability of agents. We can be faced with decrees that are illegal, edited with gross errors. They could be questioned in court, they could be declared unconstitutional”, he warns.

:: With the use of masks more flexible, Brazil records 304 deaths from covid this Saturday (19) ::

Rules in private establishments

Thiago explains that, in any unit of the federation that overturned the mandatory mask, people responsible for companies and establishments in general can define internal rules and demand the equipment, for example. However, decisions in this regard need to be informed with absolute transparency for those who work and attend these places.

The Consumer Protection Code determines that refusing to meet consumer demands or the sale of goods and the provision of services is prohibited. But each space is free to establish rules of conduct, as long as they are disclosed in a precise, objective and clear manner and do not violate Brazilian law.

Workers have the support and right to continue wearing the mask and cannot be pressured by employers to abandon the accessory.

For Madalena Margarida da Silva, Secretary of Occupational Health at the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), the use of a mask, social distancing and hand hygiene are still fundamental measures for containing and mitigating the risks of covid-19.

Read more: São Paulo releases masks in closed places; measure is already valid in six other states

“We cannot, in any way, consider flexibilizing the use of masks in the workplace to be normal. Just as we guide workers to use. Even because ordinance 14 of 2022 is still valid. It clearly says that masks must be provided for all workers. Employers must provide it, and workers must use it.”

Also according to Madalena, although the vaccination campaign indicates a high adhesion of the Brazilian population, the rates are still not enough to guarantee safety.

“It does not mean that we are in a safe environment to release the mask. If the health authorities and our scientists continue to recommend the use of a mask as a measure to control the pandemic, we at CUT recommend to the unions the need to continue demanding the distribution of masks from employers”, he explains.



Editing: Rodrigo Durao Coelho