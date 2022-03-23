The new tricks to unfinance the SUS

Four economists argue: it is no longer just the spending ceiling that bleeds the system. Emergency PEC took from Health, even resources from the Pre-Salt. Amounts were used to pay interest. 2022 budget may drop 20%

A ghost will haunt the SUS in 2022: the combination of increased population demands and a cut in resources that is even more serious than usual. After the most acute phase of the pandemic, the system will have to face the repressed care in recent years and additional needs, such as vaccination, surveillance and the many cases of long-term covid. Contradictorily, however, its resources will plummet from BRL 200.6 billion in 2021 to just BRL 160.4 billion, as shown in the chart below. It is that, although the covid and its sequels continue, the effects of the “emergency budget”, established in 2020 by the Constitutional Amendment (EC-109), are over.

But there is something even more serious. While the benefits of EC-109 have expired, its perverse side effects will last, at least until 2023. This is what an article by four health economists shows – Bruno Moretti, Carlos Octávio Ocké-Reis, Francisco Funcia and Rodrigo P. de Sá and Benevides – , published this weekend in the magazine focus. Its article 5 has a clearly neoliberal bias, they demonstrate. He orders the transfer, for payment of interest on the public debt, of the revenues that feed the so-called “public funds of the Executive”.

Among these, the text continues, are the so-called “oil royalties” – a small portion of Pre-Salt revenue that should supply Education and Health. In 2021, BRL 41.4 billion of this item was diverted to the financial barony. The SUS would fit 8.3 billion. And in 2022, another BRL 3 billion will be pilfered. Ocké, Funcia, Moretti and Sá close the account: Adding the damages caused by Amendment 95 (R$ 36.9 billion) and the harmful effects of Amendment 109 (R$ 11.3 billion), SUS will lose in five years (2018-2022) no less than BRL 48 billion.

The consequences of this false “austerity” policy? Report from the Portoalegrense website Gaucho Zero Hour, demonstrates two of them, based on data from the Brazilian Association of Health Economics (ABES). Brazilian state spending per capita, in Public Health, has already dropped from R$615 (in 2014) to R$573 (in 2020). Much more serious, despite having a universal system envied almost all over the world, Brazil invests a negligible portion of its GDP in the integral well-being of the population. We are at 3.8%. See the chart below: it is less than half of what Germany (9.4%), England (7.4%) or the United States 8.5% spend. And we are also behind Portugal (5.9%), Argentina and Chile (4.9%).

Thanks to its design, SUS makes it happen with these few resources. But it needs to go a long way, to serve a population punished by inequality and poverty. Imagine what you will not be able to accomplish if society defeats neoliberalism in October, and if the laws that strangle service and public policies fall.

