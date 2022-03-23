The ultra feminine dress that gave Kate Middleton a goddess silhouette

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a British brand, which has also won over Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller.

Although royalty also wears low-cost pieces, it is the moments that call for refinement, glamor and more elaborate looks that we pay most attention. These are the occasions when the members of the royal houses wear looks that make us dream. The most recent example was the memorable dress that Kate Middleton wore at a reception during a visit to Belize, Central America, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge, considered an international style icon for her discreet and elegant demeanor, surprised her as a choice that stands out from her usual style. This time, to add to the list of pieces worn by the Brit that stays in her memory, she wore a floor-length dress lined with sequins. Made from iridescent chiffon, the look features the vibrant pink hue that’s making the season.

A gala look thinking about the occasion.

The sleeves are finished with ruffle details and the tied waist contributes to a silhouette that flatters the body of the real figure. To accompany the dress, Kate bet on golden earrings from the South Asian brand Onitaa and an embroidered handbag and silver sandals signed by Jimmy Choo.

The dress was created by London-based brand The Vampire’s Wife, founded by Susie Cave and inspired by an abandoned project by her husband, artist Nick Cave. The design of the label is distinguished by the crafted, elephant and feminine pieces, with vibrant colors and by vintage-inspired clothing with a gothic touch. Despite having started out as a niche business, social networks contributed to its growth which resulted in the search for creations by personalities such as Cate Blanchett, Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue and Florence Welch.

In March 2020, Kate wore a similar dress, in a metallic emerald green tone, on a trip to Dublin with her husband. In 2019, Princess Beatrice also wore a piece from The Vampire’s Wife, which is becoming one of the royal family’s insignia of choice.

The dress worn by Kate Middleton is sold out, but there are options in the same style — The Light Sleeper model, with floral prints — on the brand’s website. Prices range from €1,091 to €2,011.

