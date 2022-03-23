There is no record of support from China Russia if NATO intervenes in Ukraine – International

Screenshot taken on March 22, 2022 of a Facebook post (photo: reproduction)

Posts shared dozens of times on social media, at least since March 1, 2022, claim that Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that his country would support Russia if the United States and NATO intervene militarily in the China. However, there are no records of such a declaration in vehicles or on the official website of the folder. In addition, the institution denied the AFP version.

“Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Tan Kefei said that anytime, anywhere, they are ready to support Russia in case the US and NATO want to intervene militarily.”says the text shared on Facebook (1, 2) and Twitter (1, 2).

The claim is also circulated in French and Spanish.

There are no records of the alleged statement

The AFP team found no records in media outlets about the alleged statement attributed to Tan Kefei. Such a stance would have major diplomatic consequences and would mean a change in the position that China has held since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, balancing its political proximity to Moscow and its traditional defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Tan Kefei, quoted in the publications, is in fact one of the spokespersons for the Chinese Ministry of Defense. On February 24, 2022, he attended a press conference for the first time this year. In the transcript of the interview, available on the folder’s website, there are no records of the statement attributed to it, nor in the conference videos, published on the agency’s website. The statement is also missing from the Ministry of Defense press releases. Since then, until the publication of this article, Kefei has only participated in one more hearing, in which he made no mention of Ukraine or NATO.

When consulted by AFP, the Chinese government institution itself categorically denied, on March 2, the alleged statement:

“The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense has never made such a statement. We urge the media involved to observe professional ethics and stop manufacturing and disseminating false information.”.

China’s position

Although China stated on February 24 that “understands Russia’s reasonable security concerns”referring to Moscow’s complaints about future NATO expansion in the neighboring country, the Chinese tone since the beginning of the conflict has been much more restrained than the spokesman’s supposed statement suggests.

The Asian country, in fact, publicly communicated its strong ties to Russia and abstained from voting on a resolution on March 2 at the United Nations General Assembly to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. However, China has asked both countries involved in the conflict to negotiate and has announced that it is willing to “working with the international community in mediation”.

In addition, China’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Zhang Jun, stated that “there is nothing to gain” with a new Cold War, at a special emergency session of the UN General Assembly held on 28 February 2022.