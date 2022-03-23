They arrived! Xiaomi launches POCO X4 Pro and M4 Pro in 4G and 5G versions in Brazil

As expected, Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (22) the official arrival of three new smartphones from the POCO sub-brand in Brazil. The recently launched POCO X4 Pro 5G, M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G land in the national territory with premium configurations and can now be purchased at the manufacturer’s physical and online stores, as well as at partner retailers and resellers.
The new mid-range phones were presented by Xiaomi during the Mobile World Congress 2022, last February. The flagship model POCO X4 Pro 5G is highlighted by its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 108 MP main camera.
|
|
|
|
76.1 x 164.19 x 8.12 mm
|
73.87 x 159.87 x 8.09 mm
|
75.78 x 163.56 x 8.75 mm
Meanwhile, POCO M4 Pro 5G is yet another good phone with state-of-the-art connectivity, being powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Another highlight is its 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
The POCO M4 Pro model with 4G connection comes to please users who are not yet interested in the novelty of 5G, but are looking for an intermediary that meets their daily requirements. The device has the MediaTek Helio G96 chip, up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 64 MP main camera.
price and availability
The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in three color options — Laser Black (black), Laser Blue (blue) and POCO Yellow (yellow). The POCO M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G models also reach the Brazilian market in the same shades, albeit without the “laser” effect of ACE Design.
You can find any of the three new cell phones at Xiaomi Brasil, Americanas, Casas Bahia, Magazine Luiza, Ponto and official resellers at Mercado Livre and MobCom. Pricing varies by memory configuration:
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: R$ 4,299.99
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: R$ 2,899.99
- 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: R$ 3,299.99
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: R$ 3,299.99
Below you can see the technical data of each of the three new cell phones and our reviews. Be sure to share your opinion about these POCO news in the comments!
POCO X4 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform
- Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor (f/1.9)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth, NFC, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side
- 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- Android with MIUI 13 for POCO
- Weight: 205 grams
POCO M4 Pro
|
|
73.87 x 159.87 x 8.09 mm
- 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G96 Platform
- ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, Bluetooth, P2 input, fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, dual speakers
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- Android with MIUI 13 for POCO
- Weight: 179 grams
POCO M4 Pro 5G
- 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform
- ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth, P2 input, fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, dual speakers
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- Android with MIUI 13 for POCO
- Weight: 179 grams
(Updated March 23, 2022 at 11:34 am)