They arrived! Xiaomi launches POCO X4 Pro and M4 Pro in 4G and 5G versions in Brazil

As expected, Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (22) the official arrival of three new smartphones from the POCO sub-brand in Brazil. The recently launched POCO X4 Pro 5G, M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G land in the national territory with premium configurations and can now be purchased at the manufacturer’s physical and online stores, as well as at partner retailers and resellers. The new mid-range phones were presented by Xiaomi during the Mobile World Congress 2022, last February. The flagship model POCO X4 Pro 5G is highlighted by its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 108 MP main camera.





















Meanwhile, POCO M4 Pro 5G is yet another good phone with state-of-the-art connectivity, being powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Another highlight is its 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The POCO M4 Pro model with 4G connection comes to please users who are not yet interested in the novelty of 5G, but are looking for an intermediary that meets their daily requirements. The device has the MediaTek Helio G96 chip, up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 64 MP main camera.

price and availability

The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in three color options — Laser Black (black), Laser Blue (blue) and POCO Yellow (yellow). The POCO M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G models also reach the Brazilian market in the same shades, albeit without the “laser” effect of ACE Design. You can find any of the three new cell phones at Xiaomi Brasil, Americanas, Casas Bahia, Magazine Luiza, Ponto and official resellers at Mercado Livre and MobCom. Pricing varies by memory configuration: POCO X4 Pro 5G 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: R$ 4,299.99

POCO M4 Pro 4G 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: R$ 2,899.99 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: R$ 3,299.99

POCO M4 Pro 5G 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: R$ 3,299.99

Below you can see the technical data of each of the three new cell phones and our reviews. Be sure to share your opinion about these POCO news in the comments!

POCO X4 Pro 5G









6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (f/1.9) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, Bluetooth, NFC, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13 for POCO

Weight: 205 grams

POCO M4 Pro













6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth, P2 input, fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, dual speakers

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13 for POCO

Weight: 179 grams

POCO M4 Pro 5G









6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth, P2 input, fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, dual speakers

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13 for POCO

Weight: 179 grams

