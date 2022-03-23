‘Tiramisù Day’ is celebrated with heart-shaped candy NFT

Considered one of the most famous Italian sweets, tiramisù has conquered its space in several places around the world and is celebrated this Monday (21), on “Tiramisù Day”.

This year, the celebration is special, as it coincides with the date of creation of the so-called NFT Tiramisù in the shape of a heart, that is, a digital certificate that attests to the ownership of a good and guarantees its authenticity and uniqueness.

NFT stands for “non-fungible token” and means a technology that transforms any digital media into something unique and irreplaceable through a blockchain, a kind of security protocol.

The recipe based on mascarpone and coffee was the most sought after by Italians in 2021 on the Google search engine, according to data from the Tiramisù Academy, which as of this year certifies and verifies the quality of tiramisù as an “external control body” with the evaluation certified external quality (Veqc) after analyzing the ingredients and tasting to ensure that the production is good.

Quality recognition is annual. According to the Academy’s researchers, tiramisu is the fifth word in Italian cuisine best known abroad, the first for desserts. Furthermore, it is a universal and untranslatable name, “a gastronomic Italianism”.

From an economic point of view, spending by Italians on sweets, based on 2019 data, is 4.2 million euros per week (BRL 22.75 million) and 400 million euros (almost BRL 2.17 million). billion) per year.

A classic tiramisu Image: Getty Images/iStockphotos

With regard to home orders, the Just Eat delivery observatory reports that in 2021 more than 27,000 kg of dessert were ordered across Italy, equivalent to a 22% growth compared to 2020.

The biggest growth, the study specifies, was that of tiramisu with pistachios, which registered a 74% increase over 2020. Among emerging trends, 2021 sees a growing demand for gluten-free tiramisu, along with “homemade” versions, “handmade” and “grandmother’s”.

The most popular variant remains the classic, followed by the pistachio version. Rome is the city that most orders tiramisu, followed by Genoa and Milan.