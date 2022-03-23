Twelve health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday, 22nd. The decision was taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on Wednesday, 16th, due to complaints related to healthcare coverage in the last quarter of last year.

The plans together serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS, and can only be sold to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the agency’s quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans, managed by four operators, previously suspended, managed to present this improvement and were released to be marketed again today.

On the ANS website, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and those with sales released.

