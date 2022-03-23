Ubisoft prepares Prince of Persia inspired by Ori • Eurogamer.com

According to unofficial information, Ubisoft is preparing a new Prince of Persia, different from the one that has already been announced, while still working on the sequel to Immortals.

This new rumor, advanced by Tom Henderson, thanks to our colleagues at Eurogamer, Ubisoft is working on around 20 games and is ready to reveal some more of them during an event in the near future.

Henderson shared that The Crew 3 is in development, currently known as Project Orlando, Immortals Fenyx Rising will have a sequel that is currently in a pre-production phase and the team is looking for new employees to expand and move forward with development and also says that Ubisoft Montpellier works on a Prince of Persia 2.5D inspired by the Ori games.

For now, Henderson doesn’t have more specific information about these projects, but shares that Ubisoft’s plan is to reveal some of them at a major event in 2022.

With E3 2022 canceled as a physical event and no digital event announced, Ubisoft will be able to present a new Forward with lots of news in the summer.