UN Secretary General says Ukraine’s war is “impossible to win”

posted on 03/22/2022 15:23



(credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Ukraine cannot be conquered “house by house”, warned the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday (22), urging the fighting to stop and that “peace be given a chance”.

“This war is impossible to win,” he told reporters at the world body’s headquarters in New York, “sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table,” he said.

“It’s time to stop this absurd war, the bombing of hospitals, schools, residential buildings and shelters,” he said, warning that “Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house”, relating to the city of Mariupol, which was bombed and largely destroyed by Russian forces.

Guterres considered that the war, which erupted with the invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia last February 24, “is not going anywhere that fast”.

In addition to the “hell” that Ukrainians are living – 10 million people have been displaced in less than a month of conflict – “the consequences are being felt around the world with the prices of food, energy and fertilizers due to the nuances that threaten to unleash a world hunger crisis,” he said.

This Wednesday, a special meeting of the UN General Assembly was convened by a group of countries, the 11th since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. A new resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict is expected to be voted on, proposed by Mexico and France and which so far has 66 co-sponsors.

On March 2, 141 countries voted in favor of another resolution condemning the Russian invasion against 35 abstentions (including China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Bolivia, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan or Pakistan) and five votes against (South Korea). North, Syria, Belarus, Eritrea and Russia itself).

The current resolution by Mexico and France is contested by Russia and several of its allies, who do not want the country’s name to appear in the text, claiming that it “politicizes” it.

South Africa, which abstained in the March 2 vote, tabled an alternative draft resolution in which Russia is not mentioned.

According to diplomats consulted by AFP, the South African text is “very similar to a text” that Russia intends to put to a vote, also on Wednesday, at a parallel meeting of the Security Council, where it has the right of veto.

Given the lack of support, Russia last week withdrew on several occasions from putting it to a vote.

A European diplomat, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Monday that it was necessary to “isolate Russia” and for countries like China to “distance themselves” from Moscow.



