UN Secretary General Says War Must Not Be Resolved on Battlefields | Ukraine and Russia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine cannot be won. For him, the solution will arrive diplomatically on the peace tables.
“This war is not winnable. Sooner or later it will have to pass from the battlefields to the peace table. That is inevitable. The only question is how many more lives must be lost? How many more bombs must fall? destroyed or many more Ukrainians and Russians will be killed?” he said.
Guterres drew attention to the problems Ukraine is facing. For him, “the world has seen terrible human suffering and destruction.”
“All of this is intensifying, getting more destructive and more unpredictable by the hour,” he said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters in NY on 3/14/2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
He even drew attention to the Russian siege of Mariupol.
“The devastated city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than two weeks, subjected to relentless shelling and shelling, for what?” he said.
For Portuguese, Ukrainian cities cannot be conquered one by one.
“The only result of all this is more suffering, more destruction and more horror as far as the eye can see,” he concluded.